53% of women entrepreneurs use gold as collateral to get loans, shows survey; trend common in Chennai, Mumbai & Delhi

A survey reveals gold is a key collateral for Indian women entrepreneurs seeking bank loans, particularly in Chennai. Despite its popularity, most self-employed women prefer personal savings over loans, highlighting a need for greater support in accessing financing options.

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Published1 Oct 2024, 03:45 PM IST
A new survey has shown that nearly 53 per cent of women taking loans for business purposes prefer to use gold or property as collateral.
A new survey has shown that nearly 53 per cent of women taking loans for business purposes prefer to use gold or property as collateral.(Priyanka Parashar/Mint )

Gold remains one of the most popular items among ‘fashion and lifestyle’ for female shoppers in the country. However, it also holds immense significance among women when it comes to raising funds in emergencies. As more Indian women are looking to start their businesses, the yellow metal has emerged as one of the most common forms of collateral to raise funds, revealed a new survey, ‘Women and Finance.’

Also Read | RBI flags deficiencies in gold loans, asks lenders to take remedial action

The survey conducted by CRISIL and DBS Bank India found that gold and property are the most preferred collateral options when women entrepreneurs opt for a loan. The trend is highest in Chennai, followed by Mumbai and Delhi.

The option of keeping gold to raise funds for business is least preferred in Kolkata, where only 11 per cent of self-employed women use gold as collateral.

21% of women entrepreneurs prefer bank loans to boost business

The report also revealed that 21 per cent of women entrepreneurs prefer a bank loan to fund their business. The low percentage indicates the need to improve women's access to finance options in India.

Also Read | Gold Loan Market in India: Finding New Opportunities Through Search Trends

In metro cities, nearly 65 per cent of self-employed women have not taken any business loan, and 39 per cent of them rely on their personal savings to fund enterprises.

Chennai ranks top in use of gold as collateral to raise funds

In Chennai, nearly 52 per cent of self-employed women prefer gold as collateral for taking business loans. Meanwhile, only 22-25 per cent of women entrepreneurs in Mumbai and Delhi prefer this option. The trend was most dominant among female millennials, as 23 per cent of self-employed women aged 36-45 years used gold as collateral. The percentage was lower in women of other age categories.

Also Read | Cash crunch? Here’s how a gold loan can put more money in your pocket

UPI is the most preferred method for transaction

Highlighting the success of programmes like ‘Digital India’, the report revealed the massive popularity of the use of digital payment methods for transactions among women entrepreneurs. According to the survey, “73 per cent of self-employed women preferred receiving payments from customers digitally, and 87 per cent used digital methods to pay their business expenses.”

The survey revealed that the UPI payment mode was used for both receiving (35 per cent) and paying (26 per cent) business expenses. Despite its popularity, most of the women used cash for payroll and operational expenses.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia53% of women entrepreneurs use gold as collateral to get loans, shows survey; trend common in Chennai, Mumbai & Delhi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:53 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-160.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-160.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.