Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >533 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra police
Maharashtra Police and Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

533 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra police

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST ANI

  • Maharashtra Police Force has reported 533 new COVID-19 cases and 3 police personnel died due to the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours
  • Total number of positive cases in the police force has risen to 17,972 including 3,523 active cases, 14,269 recoveries and 180 deaths till date

MAHARASHTRA : Maharashtra Police Force has reported 533 new COVID-19 cases and three police personnel died due to the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, said the police on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Police Force has reported 533 new COVID-19 cases and three police personnel died due to the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, said the police on Wednesday.

"Total number of positive cases in the police force has risen to 17,972 including 3,523 active cases, 14,269 recoveries and 180 deaths till date," said the police

"Total number of positive cases in the police force has risen to 17,972 including 3,523 active cases, 14,269 recoveries and 180 deaths till date," said the police

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Maharashtra is leading the COVID-19 tally in the country with 2,43,809 active cases currently. The state accounts for 27% of the total active cases in the country.

India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases and 1,115 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

"The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 73,890 deaths," the Ministry added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated