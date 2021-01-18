OPEN APP
Home >News >India >53,341 frontline workers in Karnataka vaccinated so far
A healthcare worker after getting a jab of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Bengaluru (ANI Photo)
A healthcare worker after getting a jab of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Bengaluru (ANI Photo)

53,341 frontline workers in Karnataka vaccinated so far

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 11:54 PM IST PTI

The state had set a target of 1,08,922 beneficiaries to be vaccinated out of which 53,341 were given the shots, which worked out to 49%, the Covid-19 vaccination report said

Karnataka has vaccinated 53,341 frontline health workers since the drive was launched on January 16, achieving 49% coverage of the targeted beneficiaries, the health department said.

The COVID-19 Vaccination coverage report issued on Monday showed that in the last three days the state planned 1,324 vaccination sessions, out of which 1,307 were held. The state had set a target of 1,08,922 beneficiaries to be vaccinated out of which 53,341 were given the shots, which worked out to 49%, it said.

The frontline health workers were selected first for the vaccination, followed by other vulnerable groups such as elders and young people as their immunity is low.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

