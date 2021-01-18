This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
53,341 frontline workers in Karnataka vaccinated so far
1 min read.18 Jan 2021
PTI
The state had set a target of 1,08,922 beneficiaries to be vaccinated out of which 53,341 were given the shots, which worked out to 49%, the Covid-19 vaccination report said
Karnataka has vaccinated 53,341 frontline health workers since the drive was launched on January 16, achieving 49% coverage of the targeted beneficiaries, the health department said.
The COVID-19 Vaccination coverage report issued on Monday showed that in the last three days the state planned 1,324 vaccination sessions, out of which 1,307 were held. The state had set a target of 1,08,922 beneficiaries to be vaccinated out of which 53,341 were given the shots, which worked out to 49%, it said.
