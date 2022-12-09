535 railway stations covered One Station One Product scheme: Vaishnaw

535 railway stations covered One Station One Product scheme: Vaishnaw1 min read . 05:12 PM IST
OSOP outlets at railway stations are allotted to showcase, sell and give high visibility to indigenous products and allotment is done on a rotation basis
OSOP outlets at railway stations are allotted to showcase, sell and give high visibility to indigenous products and allotment is done on a rotation basis
New Delhi: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that 535 railway stations are covered under the One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme with 572 OSOP outlets.
New Delhi: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that 535 railway stations are covered under the One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme with 572 OSOP outlets.
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that OSOPaims to promote ‘Vocal for Local’ vision of the government. “It will provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalized sections of society."
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that OSOPaims to promote ‘Vocal for Local’ vision of the government. “It will provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalized sections of society."
Vaishnaw added that under the scheme, OSOP outlets at railway stations are allotted to showcase, sell and give high visibility to indigenous/local products. “Allotment is done to all applicants on a rotation basis who meet objectives of the scheme. The pilot scheme started in March, 2022."
Vaishnaw added that under the scheme, OSOP outlets at railway stations are allotted to showcase, sell and give high visibility to indigenous/local products. “Allotment is done to all applicants on a rotation basis who meet objectives of the scheme. The pilot scheme started in March, 2022."
The minister said that the product categories under this scheme include handicrafts/artefacts, textiles, handlooms, traditional garments and local agricultural produce.
The minister said that the product categories under this scheme include handicrafts/artefacts, textiles, handlooms, traditional garments and local agricultural produce.
One Station One Product concept aims to encourage indigenous and specialized products and crafts of India by providing display and sale outlets on railway stations across the country.
One Station One Product concept aims to encourage indigenous and specialized products and crafts of India by providing display and sale outlets on railway stations across the country.
The products are specific to the place. They include artefacts made by indigenous tribes, handlooms by local weavers, handicrafts like world famous wood carving, chikankari and zari-zardozi work on clothes, or spices tea, coffee and other processed/semi processed food items/products indigenously grown in the area.
The products are specific to the place. They include artefacts made by indigenous tribes, handlooms by local weavers, handicrafts like world famous wood carving, chikankari and zari-zardozi work on clothes, or spices tea, coffee and other processed/semi processed food items/products indigenously grown in the area.
Indian Railways provides a stall/ kiosk/ sale outlets at identified railway stations for sale and promotion of items sourced from local manufacturers to improve their skills and livelihood.
Indian Railways provides a stall/ kiosk/ sale outlets at identified railway stations for sale and promotion of items sourced from local manufacturers to improve their skills and livelihood.