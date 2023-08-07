comScore
53.7% males from villages migrated to urban areas in 2020-21: Rao Inderjit Singh
New Delhi: The percentage of male migrants across states, who migrated to urban areas from rural areas stood at 53.7% during 2020-21, minister of state for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Rao Inderjit Singh said on Monday.

Singh said this in a written response to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha.

Most Indian men, especially from rural areas, migrate within the state, or outside, for work.

India’s urban unemployment rate reached a historic low of 6.8% in the first quarter of 2023, down from 7.2% in the previous quarter, according to latest data released by the MoSPI.

The figures from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) indicate that the rate of unemployment in Indian cities is the lowest since the survey’s initiation in 2018-19. The PLFS, which publishes quarterly data for urban areas, measures unemployment in terms of the Current Weekly Status.

The unemployment rate among men stood at 6.0%, while for women it was 9.2%. In the previous quarter, the rates were 6.5% for men and 9.6% for women.

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 05:26 PM IST
