53rd Capacity Building programme of Bangladesh civil officials starts at NCGG

“The National Centre for Good Governance was set up in 2014 by the government of India as an apex institution in the country. It focuses on good governance, policy reforms, training and capacity building, and to also work as a think tank. It has taken up capacity building of civil servants of several foreign countries in partnership with MEA. It has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia," the ministry added.