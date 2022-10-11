53rd Capacity Building programme of Bangladesh civil officials starts at NCGG

The programme was launched a decade ago and many of the trainee officers have reached levels of additional secretary and secretary in the Bangladesh government resulting in synergy in governance between the two countries.
New Delhi: The 53rd Capacity Building programme in the Field Administration for Civil Servants of Bangladesh was inaugurated at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) on Tuesday.
“Prior to 2019, fifteen hundred civil servants of Bangladesh were trained at NCGG. After the completion of phase–I, capacity building of another 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh is taken up, which is planned to be completed by 2025," said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.
This is the only institute in the country to have trained 1,727 field–level officers of Bangladesh Civil Service such as Assistant Commissioners, Upa-Zila Nirbhai Officers/ SDMs and Additional Deputy Commissioners.
It also trained all the then active deputy commissioners of Bangladesh. The programme was launched a decade ago and many of the trainee officers have reached levels of additional secretary and secretary in the Bangladesh government resulting in synergy in governance between the two countries.
“The National Centre for Good Governance was set up in 2014 by the government of India as an apex institution in the country. It focuses on good governance, policy reforms, training and capacity building, and to also work as a think tank. It has taken up capacity building of civil servants of several foreign countries in partnership with MEA. It has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia," the ministry added.
The programme for civil servants of developing countries aims to equip them with cutting edge knowledge, skills and tools to deliver and design effective public policy in an increasingly complex and inter-dependent world.
The Centre is sharing the initiatives taken up in the country such as e-governance, digital India, universalization of public services, approach to sustainable development goals, usage of Aadhar in service delivery, public grievance redressal mechanism and disaster management with special reference to coastal region among other important areas.
