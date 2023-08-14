5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts north-east India, epicenter in Meghalaya1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST
The National Center for Seismology in a tweet said that an earthquake of magnitude:5.4, occurred on 14-08-2023, 20:19:47 IST, Lat: 25.02 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 49km SE of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted the entire North-east India on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The NCS reported that the earthquake hit at 8:19 PM on Monday. The earthquake hit 49 km South east of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya. No casualties have been reported yet. Moreover, the depth of the earthquake was 16 kilometres.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.