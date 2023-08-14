comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ News / India/  5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts north-east India, epicenter in Meghalaya
Back

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted the entire North-east India on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The NCS reported that the earthquake hit at 8:19 PM on Monday. The earthquake hit 49 km South east of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya. No casualties have been reported yet. Moreover, the depth of the earthquake was 16 kilometres.

The National Center for Seismology in a tweet said that an earthquake of magnitude:5.4, occurred on 14-08-2023, 20:19:47 IST, Lat: 25.02 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 49km SE of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

 

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout