Business News/ News / India/  5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts north-east India, epicenter in Meghalaya

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts north-east India, epicenter in Meghalaya

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST Livemint

  • The National Center for Seismology in a tweet said that an earthquake of magnitude:5.4, occurred on 14-08-2023, 20:19:47 IST, Lat: 25.02 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 49km SE of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya

The earthquake led to panic in some parts with people rushing outdoors for safety.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted the entire North-east India on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The NCS reported that the earthquake hit at 8:19 PM on Monday. The earthquake hit 49 km South east of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya. No casualties have been reported yet. Moreover, the depth of the earthquake was 16 kilometres.

The National Center for Seismology in a tweet said that an earthquake of magnitude:5.4, occurred on 14-08-2023, 20:19:47 IST, Lat: 25.02 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 49km SE of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST
