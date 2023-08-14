5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts north-east India, epicenter in Meghalaya

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted the entire North-east India on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The NCS reported that the earthquake hit at 8:19 PM on Monday. The earthquake hit 49 km South east of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya. No casualties have been reported yet. Moreover, the depth of the earthquake was 16 kilometres.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}