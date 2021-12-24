New Delhi: With singles in India eager to build more meaningful connections than ever, 2021 saw youngsters looking for similar dating intentions in potential partners before beginning a conversation, according to dating app Bumble. A majority of single people (54%) in India are more mindful of how and when they date, it said.

These are based on Bumble’s internal insights between January and November 2021.

Further, since the launch of Bumble’s Interest Badges in March, the top three interest categories for India’s Gen Z and millennial users were ‘film and TV,’ ‘food and drink’ and ‘sports.’ Action and adventure and comedy were the top two genres of choice for Indians who adopted the “Film and TV" Interest Badge on their Bumble profiles. While Bollywood was another top choice for millennials, anime was the most popular genre among Gen Z. In 2021, Bumble users in India selected filters such as “Photography," “Coffee," “Dogs," “Pubs" and “Cooking" most widely on the app to prioritize finding a partner with shared values and intentions.

While cooking, video games, and gardening were some of the most popular “Staying In" activities, pubs and nightclubs, cafe hopping and stand up were top “Going Out" activities for the Bumble community in India. Based on those who selected “Values and allyship" as an interest, “Environmentalism," “Feminism" and “LGBTQIA+ ally" were top choices for Indians on Bumble profiles.

Further, beaches was the top choice for Indians on Bumble, followed by road and hiking trips ranking as some of the top travel activities In 2021.

Zodiac signs continue to be a hot topic amongst the Bumble community. Leos on Bumble were the most lucky in love across the world. They had the most matches of any star sign, followed by Scorpio and Libra in India.

