5,424 cases of Mucormycosis reported in India, Gujarat, Maharashtra worst hit

At least 5424 cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus have been reported from 18 states so far, Gujarat and Maharashtra recording the maximum number of cases, Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister said on Monday.

Out of these, while 4556 cases had a history of Covid-19 infection, the rest are non-covid cases with 55% of the affected having diabetes, union health minister said while chairing the 27th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on covid-19 by a video-conference.

Mucormycosis is one of the general fungal infections being seen in recovering or recovered covid-19 patients. “The number of cases being reported is increasing, but it is not a communicable disease, meaning it does not spread from one person to another, like covid-19 does," Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS said in a separate briefing. “Black fungus is another family; this term got associated with mucormycosis due to the presence of black dots among the culture of white fungal colonies. In general, there are various types of fungal infections such as candida, aspergillosis, cryptococcus, histoplasmosis and coccidioidomycosis. Mucormycosis, candida and aspergillosis are the ones observed more in those with low immunity," he said.

Guleria said that Candida fungal infection can manifest with symptoms such as white patches in the mouth, oral cavities and tongue; it can infect private parts and can also be found in the blood (in which case it can become serious). Aspergillosis, which is relatively not common, affects and invades lungs by creating cavities in the lungs. What is observed in covid-19 is mostly mucormycosis; aspergillosis is observed occasionally, and Candida in some people.

Speaking about the high-risk category of people who are being infected with Mucormycosis, Guleria said that 90% - 95% of patients getting infected with Mucormycosis are found to have been either diabetic and/or taking steroids. “This infection is seen very rarely in those who are neither diabetic nor taking steroids," he said adding that patients who are under high-risk category are those having uncontrolled diabetes, and using steroids and covid-19 positive with following symptoms should immediately report the same to their doctors.

“Some warning signs for mucormycosis such as headache, rusting or bleeding from nose, swelling below the eye, lowering of facial sensation, if observed in high-risk patients or those taking steroids, need to be informed to doctors so that early diagnosis and treatment can be given," said Guleria.

“Many patients taking treatment at home, who were not on oxygen therapy, have also been found to get infected with Mucormycosis. So there is no definite link between oxygen therapy and catching the infection," Dr Guleria added.

In terms of availability of medicines to treat the fungus, S. Aparna, Secretary (Pharma) during the GoM said that five more manufacturers have been given the license to manufacture Amphotericin B within the country. “Lateral manufacturers have also been urged to ramp up the production of APIs so that production of the drug is not stuck in any bottlenecks and can be augmented smoothly," said Aparna.

Harsh Vardhan further said that 9 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B are being imported by the Central government for treatment of Black Fungus. Of this, 50,000 vials have been received and around 3 lakh vials will be available in next 7 days.

