5,424 cases of Mucormycosis reported in India, Gujarat, Maharashtra worst hit

Mucormycosis is one of the general fungal infections being seen in recovering or recovered covid-19 patients. “The number of cases being reported is increasing, but it is not a communicable disease, meaning it does not spread from one person to another, like covid-19 does," Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS said in a separate briefing. “Black fungus is another family; this term got associated with mucormycosis due to the presence of black dots among the culture of white fungal colonies. In general, there are various types of fungal infections such as candida, aspergillosis, cryptococcus, histoplasmosis and coccidioidomycosis. Mucormycosis, candida and aspergillosis are the ones observed more in those with low immunity," he said.