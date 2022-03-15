55 anti-trust complaints received so far this year: MCA

CCI has been undertaking various initiatives to ensure effective competition and fair play in the market, including conducting market studies, undertaking competition assessment of model concession agreements in infrastructure and other public delivery sectors and advocacy outreach initiatives. Its recent study on e-commerce in India enumerates certain areas for self-regulation by e-commerce platforms. It includes transparency in search ranking parameters, clear and transparent policy on the actual and potential use of data collected by platforms and adequate transparency over user review and rating mechanisms. Transparency in discount policy is another area flagged by CCI for self regulation.