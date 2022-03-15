55 anti-trust complaints received so far this year: MCA

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CCI has been undertaking various initiatives to ensure effective competition and fair play in the market, including conducting market studies, undertaking competition assessment of model concession agreements in infrastructure and other public delivery sectors and advocacy outreach initiatives
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has received 57 complaints against companies, including e-commerce playersso far this year about alleged anti-competitive behaviour, according to data available from the ministry of corporate affairs. The complaints also include allegations of abuse of dominance by companies.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has received 57 complaints against companies, including e-commerce playersso far this year about alleged anti-competitive behaviour, according to data available from the ministry of corporate affairs. The complaints also include allegations of abuse of dominance by companies.
Data from the ministry showed that till the end of February, 57 complaints were received by the regulator, slightly more than the 55 it had received in entire FY21. During the year, CCI handled 197 cases including previously received complaints and 67 cases were decided so far this year, as per data.
Data from the ministry showed that till the end of February, 57 complaints were received by the regulator, slightly more than the 55 it had received in entire FY21. During the year, CCI handled 197 cases including previously received complaints and 67 cases were decided so far this year, as per data.
The Commission has so far received about 1,180 cases of anti-competitive behaviour and abuse of dominance, of which over 88% have been disposed off, as per data available till February end.
CCI has been undertaking various initiatives to ensure effective competition and fair play in the market, including conducting market studies, undertaking competition assessment of model concession agreements in infrastructure and other public delivery sectors and advocacy outreach initiatives. Its recent study on e-commerce in India enumerates certain areas for self-regulation by e-commerce platforms. It includes transparency in search ranking parameters, clear and transparent policy on the actual and potential use of data collected by platforms and adequate transparency over user review and rating mechanisms. Transparency in discount policy is another area flagged by CCI for self regulation.
CCI has been undertaking various initiatives to ensure effective competition and fair play in the market, including conducting market studies, undertaking competition assessment of model concession agreements in infrastructure and other public delivery sectors and advocacy outreach initiatives. Its recent study on e-commerce in India enumerates certain areas for self-regulation by e-commerce platforms. It includes transparency in search ranking parameters, clear and transparent policy on the actual and potential use of data collected by platforms and adequate transparency over user review and rating mechanisms. Transparency in discount policy is another area flagged by CCI for self regulation.