'55% black fungus patients had diabetes', says health minister

Black Fungus affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday informed that 55% of the black fungus, or, Mucormycosis patients had diabetes. In a meeting with 27th Group of Ministers, the health minister highlighted data on black fungus havoc in the country, he said, "5,424 cases of Mucormycosis reported in 18 States/UTs. Out of 5,424 cases, 4,556 patients have history of Covid-19 infection. 55% of the patients had diabetes".

The rare disease affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS, according to the experts.

The life-threatening disease has been declared an epidemic or a notifiable disease in several states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar and others. This means, every case of black fungus will be reported to the respective state governments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the Centre gave licence to five pharma firms, in addition to the existing five manufacturers and an importer, to make Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug used for the treatment of the black fungus.

The Centre also suggested states and union territories to review their preparedness for infection prevention and control, as well as hygiene and sanitation in hospitals.

PM Modi also warned against "new challenge of Black Fungus" and said there was need of precaution and preparation to deal with it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

