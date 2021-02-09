55% decline in average daily covid-19 deaths in last 5 weeks: Health Ministry

India’s average daily deaths also continue to sharply decline according to the Union Health Ministry.

"From a high of 211 in the second week of January 2021, average daily deaths have reduced to 96 in the second week of February 2021, registering a decline of 55%," a statement by the Union Health Ministry noted.

78 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Less than 100 deaths have been reported since the last 4 days.Five states/Union Territories account for 64.1% of the new deaths.

"There are 15 states and Union Territories (UT) that haven't reported deaths in last 24 hours. There are 7 states and UTs that haven't reported deaths in last 3 weeks," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

On the nationwide vaccination program against covid-19,Dr VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog said,"We can confidently say that the strategy to implement vaccination program & the experience of vaccination is now consistently, very highly rated by people."

"States & UTs have also been advised that mop up rounds for healthcare workers must be organized by Feb 24. It's aim is to ensure that those workers who couldn't come during scheduled vaccination sessions will avail the benefit to get vaccine dose," said Rajesh Bhushan,Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

"We have advised states & UTs that all front line workers must be scheduled for vaccination at least once by 1st March. We have advised states & UTs that all front line workers must be given an opportunity of mop up rounds by 6 March," he further added.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said,"We can't indefinitely keep on scheduling & rescheduling healthcare workers. States/UTs have been advised that all healthcare workers must be scheduled at least once for vaccination by Feb 20. Timelines are communicated to states."

India’s daily new cases continue to manifest a downward trend. 9,110 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. Low number of daily cases and rising recoveries have ensured a sustained fall in the Active Cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has also dropped to 1.43 lakh (1,43,625) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.32% of India’s total Positive Cases.

A total of 1.05 Cr (1,05,48,521) people have recovered so far. 14,016 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. The difference between the recovered patients and the active cases continues to progressively grow. It is pegged at 1,04,04,896 today. With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached 97.25%, one of the highest globally.

India’s case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.43% is amongst the lowest in the world. The Global average is 2.18%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via