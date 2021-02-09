OPEN APP
Home >News >India >55% decline in average daily covid-19 deaths in last 5 weeks: Health Ministry
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry (ANI)
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry (ANI)

55% decline in average daily covid-19 deaths in last 5 weeks: Health Ministry

2 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 04:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 78 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Less than 100 deaths have been reported since the last 4 days. Five states/Union Territories account for 64.1% of the new deaths, according to Union Health Ministry

India’s average daily deaths also continue to sharply decline according to the Union Health Ministry.

"From a high of 211 in the second week of January 2021, average daily deaths have reduced to 96 in the second week of February 2021, registering a decline of 55%," a statement by the Union Health Ministry noted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST
15 OTT platforms had come together under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in September 2020 to sign a code of self-regulation, formulating a framework for age classification, appropriate content description and access control. Photo Imaging: Kishore Rawat

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Labradors and indigenous breed Chippiparai being trained on urine samples and Cocker Spaniels on sweat samples.

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary(PTI02_09_2021_000142A)

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

78 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Less than 100 deaths have been reported since the last 4 days.Five states/Union Territories account for 64.1% of the new deaths.

"There are 15 states and Union Territories (UT) that haven't reported deaths in last 24 hours. There are 7 states and UTs that haven't reported deaths in last 3 weeks," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

On the nationwide vaccination program against covid-19,Dr VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog said,"We can confidently say that the strategy to implement vaccination program & the experience of vaccination is now consistently, very highly rated by people."

"States & UTs have also been advised that mop up rounds for healthcare workers must be organized by Feb 24. It's aim is to ensure that those workers who couldn't come during scheduled vaccination sessions will avail the benefit to get vaccine dose," said Rajesh Bhushan,Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

"We have advised states & UTs that all front line workers must be scheduled for vaccination at least once by 1st March. We have advised states & UTs that all front line workers must be given an opportunity of mop up rounds by 6 March," he further added.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said,"We can't indefinitely keep on scheduling & rescheduling healthcare workers. States/UTs have been advised that all healthcare workers must be scheduled at least once for vaccination by Feb 20. Timelines are communicated to states."

India’s daily new cases continue to manifest a downward trend. 9,110 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. Low number of daily cases and rising recoveries have ensured a sustained fall in the Active Cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has also dropped to 1.43 lakh (1,43,625) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.32% of India’s total Positive Cases.

A total of 1.05 Cr (1,05,48,521) people have recovered so far. 14,016 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. The difference between the recovered patients and the active cases continues to progressively grow. It is pegged at 1,04,04,896 today. With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached 97.25%, one of the highest globally.

India’s case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.43% is amongst the lowest in the world. The Global average is 2.18%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout