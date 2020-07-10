The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to impose a lockdown in the state in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh. The 55-hour lockdown will come into force from 10 pm today and remain till 5 am on Monday.

The government, however, insisted that it is “not a lockdown". The decision was taken after reviewing the present state of COVID-19 and to effectively check its spread, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in the order.

The government, however, insisted that it is "not a lockdown". The decision was taken after reviewing the present state of COVID-19 and to effectively check its spread, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in the order.

Here is a look at what will remain open and what will be closed in the state:

What remains open

Medical and health services and essential services will continue as before.

There will be no restriction on movement of those working in essential services, corona warriors, sanitation and the door-step delivery staff.

The movement of railways would continue and Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation would make arrangement to operate buses to carry passengers arriving at the railway stations.

International and domestic air services would also continue as before and there would also no curbs on movement of people from airports to their destination, the order said.

Goods carrier vehicles would also not be restricted.

The traffic on national and state highways too would continue.

Petrol pumps would remain open

'Dhabas' would also remain open, the order said.

A campaign for sanitation and supply of potable water would be carried out from July 10 to 12 and all officials and employees involved in it would be exempted from these restrictions, the order said, adding the concerned offices too will remain open.

Industrial units in rural areas would remain open, the order said.

All big construction works of expressways, bridges, roads and private projects would also continue. What remains close

All offices and markets will remain closed during this period.

All the offices, markets in urban and rural areas, ‘galla mandis’ (grain markets) and other business establishments will remain closed, the order said.

Barring those industrial units, which work continuously, other units in the urban areas would remain closed.

Bus services, other than those ferrying passengers to railway stations, would be prohibited. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 10,373 active cases, 21,127 discharged so far and 862 patients have succumbed to the infection.

