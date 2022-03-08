55% Indians say women should not have to put up with online abuse: survey

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Online trolling has become commonplace as more and more citizens spend longer hours online, browsing social media websites and engaging in conversations that could be vitriolic in nature. For women, this abuse could be borderline threatening or even sexual in nature
NEW DELHI: Nearly one in two in urban India are against online abuse of women, saying that they should not have to put up with harassment on the Internet, according to a global survey by market researcher Ipsos on International Women’s Day 2022. The number, however, is lower than the global average.
More Indian women (58%) supported that women rise up to, and fight back, online bullying as opposed to men (52%). In fact, half of those surveyed in urban India said women should simply ignore online abuse. More Indian men hold this view compared to women. Half of Indians surveyed said women overreact to online bullying or instances of online abuse.
Online trolling has become commonplace as more and more citizens spend longer hours online, browsing social media websites and engaging in conversations that could be vitriolic in nature. For women, this abuse could be borderline threatening or even sexual in nature.
Recently, Muslim women in India were “auctioned" online on an app using open-source platform GitHub that posted images and details of 100s of women online.
Meanwhile, eight in 10 global citizens (78%), polled by Ipsos as part of a 30-country survey, took a tough stand and agreed that women should not have to put up with online abuse. Indians are polarized in their views with only one in two (55%) holding this view. Though more Indian women (58%) supported it as opposed to men (52%).
Ipsos surveyed 20,524 adults aged 18-74 in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, South Africa, and Turkey, aged 21-74 in Singapore, and 16-74 in 24 other countries between 21 January and 04 February 4, 2022.
Nearly one in three global citizens (35%) believe that the best way women can deal with online abuse is to turn a blind eye and ignore it. Though urban Indians are polarised in their views with only one in two believing that women should simply ignore online abuse. Again 35% of those surveyed blamed men for online abuse, that they said remained an area of concern. Urban Indians are polarised with 47% agreeing in their views.
Globally, one in three of those surveyed agreed that women tend to fly off the handle or overreact to what is said to them online.
"Online abuse is a glaring problem and the best way to tackle it, is to acknowledge it and stand up to the offender. But it does leave scars in the mind and it is good to see some social media platforms taking stringent action against handles that break the prescribed norms. It still needs better monitoring and control," Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said.
