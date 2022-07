An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit Nepal on 31 July morning, forcing the residents to wake up from sleep and run outside.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the richter scale occurred at 7:58 am with the epicentre being 147 km ESE of Kathmandu.

The effect of earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley, while, no immediate damage was reported.

This is the second earthquake in Nepal within a week. Earlier on 25 July, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook the central Nepal and its epicentre being in Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district. Though no damage was reported then too.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre has informed that be earthquake was an aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015.