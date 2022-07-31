Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, no injuries reported

5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, no injuries reported

Representative image
1 min read . 08:36 AM ISTLivemint

This is the second earthquake in Nepal within a week.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit Nepal on 31 July morning, forcing the residents to wake up from sleep and run outside.

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit Nepal on 31 July morning, forcing the residents to wake up from sleep and run outside.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the richter scale occurred at 7:58 am with the epicentre being 147 km ESE of Kathmandu.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the richter scale occurred at 7:58 am with the epicentre being 147 km ESE of Kathmandu.

The effect of earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley, while, no immediate damage was reported.

The effect of earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley, while, no immediate damage was reported.

ALSO READ: Strong earthquake of 7.1 magnitude kills 4, dozen injured in northern Philippines

ALSO READ: Strong earthquake of 7.1 magnitude kills 4, dozen injured in northern Philippines

This is the second earthquake in Nepal within a week. Earlier on 25 July, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook the central Nepal and its epicentre being in Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district. Though no damage was reported then too.

This is the second earthquake in Nepal within a week. Earlier on 25 July, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook the central Nepal and its epicentre being in Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district. Though no damage was reported then too.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre has informed that be earthquake was an aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre has informed that be earthquake was an aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.