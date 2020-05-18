Subscribe
55 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka as of 8:00 AM - May 18
19 districts in Karnataka have confirmed cases of Covid-19

55 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka as of 8:00 AM - May 18

1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Mint Analytics ( with inputs from POPPER )

This brings total cases to 1,147, out of which 509 have recovered and 37 have passed away

KARNATAKA : 55 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 18 in Karnataka, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Karnataka to 1,147. Among the total people infected as on date, 509 have recovered and 37 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 408 of the total 1147 cases reported in the state. Bengaluru had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 101 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Karnataka's 1,147 cases put it at number 14 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 33053, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated