RAJASTHAN : 55 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 09 in Rajasthan, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 383. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 173 of the total 383 cases reported in the state. Jaipur had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 54 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

18 districts in Rajasthan have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rajasthan's 383 cases put it at number 6 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1135, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from an AI feed without modifications to the text.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.