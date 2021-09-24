55% of companies willing to engage overseas talent remotely: Report

BENGALURU : 55% of the companies that struggle to fill positions locally are willing to engage overseas talent remotely, according to the latest PERSOLKELLY’s 2021 APAC Workforce Insights Report.

In its report, PERSOLKELLY, one of the leading HR solutions companies in Asia-Pacific (APAC), highlighted human resource challenges during the covid-19 pandemic and a tilt towards reconfigured work arrangements for future expansion.

PERSOLKELLY and YouGov surveyed 1,500 employers and hiring decision-makers from a cross-section of industries in 12 APAC markets—Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

As APAC economies recover, companies are seeking to leverage emerging opportunities and to capitalize on market conditions by expanding locally, regionally or beyond. While every company has unique challenges building a workforce, there are common issues in the broader environment. From the survey, the top three concerns are constraints on global mobility due to the pandemic, lack of local talent, and a high drop-out rate in certain segments.

Companies are starting to realize that it is easier to recruit and retain employees who prefer hybrid or remote work arrangements. Location flexibility also opens up the possibility for recruiters to manage overseas talent without bringing them in to the country where the company is based.

“Implementation, however, is not smooth for some. The main roadblocks are uncertainties about how to track and monitor the performance of employees, language and culture, and working across time zones," the report said.

“The covid-19 pandemic has disrupted everyday work and companies have had to relook at the way they hire, retain and nurture their people. At the same time, Asia Pacific remains a vibrant market with excellent opportunities as companies continue to expand regionally and globally. Winning in this landscape means gaining the best talents quickly to take advantage of opportunities to scale. Firms that offer hybrid and remote working arrangements are more likely to attract and retain talent, but some firms face challenges managing these new working styles…," said Elvin Tan, regional director and head of operations, PERSOLKELLY APAC.

