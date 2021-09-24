55% of companies willing to engage overseas talent remotely: Report

“The covid-19 pandemic has disrupted everyday work and companies have had to relook at the way they hire, retain and nurture their people. At the same time, Asia Pacific remains a vibrant market with excellent opportunities as companies continue to expand regionally and globally. Winning in this landscape means gaining the best talents quickly to take advantage of opportunities to scale. Firms that offer hybrid and remote working arrangements are more likely to attract and retain talent, but some firms face challenges managing these new working styles…," said Elvin Tan, regional director and head of operations, PERSOLKELLY APAC.