Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal on Thursday informed that 55% of the daily Covid-19 cases reported in the country are from Kerala and Maharashtra.

While addressing a media briefing he stated that there are as many as 18 districts in the country which are reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 to 10%.

"Districts reporting high cases of positivity are still a matter of concern for us, we are continuously in talks with those states," the Joint Secretary said.

"Among the 18 'districts of concerns' in the country, 9 are from Kerala and one each is from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Puducherry, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal," he said.

"Kerala and Maharashtra are the two states that have more than 10,000 actives cases...55% of the cases of the country are reported in these two states," Lav Agarwal added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra stands at 11,062 while Kerala's active caseload is at 44,778.

Meanwhile, India reported 9,765 new Covid-19 cases and 477 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Minister on Thursday.

As per the health bulletin, the country's active caseload stands at 99,763.

With 8,548 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,40,37,054. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.35%.

India reported 9,765 new Covid-19 cases and 477 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Minister on Thursday.

Of these, over 50 per cent of the cases were reported in Kerala (5,405).

As per the health bulletin, the country's active caseload stands at 99,763. This accounts for less than one per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.29%, the lowest since March 2020.

With 8,548 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,40,37,054. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.35%.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.89%. It has remained below two per cent for the last 59 days. The weekly positivity rate, less than one per cent for the last 18 days, was recorded at 0.85%.

With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll in the country stands at 4,69,724.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,98,611 samples were tested for the presence of virus on Wednesday. The total samples tested up to December 1 is 64,35,10,926.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.