5,592 healthcare workers vaccinated on day one in Chhattisgarh

Raipur : As many as 5,592 healthcare workers out of expected 9,135 beneficiaries, including doctors and employees of government hospitals, were inoculated for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, officials said.

The first day of the nationwide drive went smoothly at all 97 centres in the state, they said.

"So far post-vaccination complication has not been reported anywhere," said state Mission Director for the National Health Mission Priyanka Shukla.

Total of 5,592 persons were inoculated, she told PTI.

Earlier, officials had said that 9,135 persons were to receive the jab on day one.

"I am glad to have become part of this historic day. I am feeling happy and completely normal," said Tulsa Tandi (51), a woman sanitation worker at Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here who was the first to receive the jab in the state.

Tandi was administered Covishield vaccine at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College, which is among five vaccination centres in Raipur district, an official said.

Tandi, who has worked in the COVID-19 ward of the hospital since the outbreak last March, said she never contracted the infection.

The other four vaccination centres here are All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, District hospital Pandri, NHMMI hospital and Mission hospital, Tilda.

AIIMS Raipur Director Dr Nitin M Nagarkar and Malkhan Jangade, a housekeeping staff of the institute, took the first shot of the vaccine at the AIIMS centre.

"We can say that the worst phase of COVID-19 is over...It is a proud moment for the entire county as we are getting a 'made in India' vaccine," Dr Nagarkar said.

Jangade said he was absolutely normal, adding that people should have no fear about the vaccine.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the "frontline warriors" (healthcare workers and others) are now "fulfilling another responsibility of service to humanity by taking doses themselves to build the trust among people on the vaccine."

"Best wishes to everyone including sister Tulsa Tandi ji," Baghel tweeted.

As many as 2,67,399 beneficiaries are registered to receive vaccine shots during the first phase of the drive, said Shukla, nodal officer for vaccination drive in the state. PTI TKP BNM KRK KRK

