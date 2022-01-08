55-hour long weekend curfew begins in Delhi amid rising Covid cases. 10 updates

The Delhi government has imposed a 55-hour long weekend curfew starting from 10 pm on Friday to control the surge in the number of fresh coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant.

Here are ten things to know about the weekend curfew in Delhi:

The movement of people will remain restricted during the weekend curfew and only people who are associated and covered under the exempted categories will be allowed to move during this period.

Individuals facing an emergency situation will be allowed to step out of their homes. Those venturing out will have to get an e-pass issued by the Delhi government or need to produce valid identity cards during the weekend curfew period.

Officials involved in essential and emergency services, those deployed in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as people holding constitutional posts will be allowed to move during the curfew on the production of valid identity cards.

Judges, judicial officers, court staff and lawyers will also be allowed to travel on the production of valid identity cards, service ID cards, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration.

Others who are exempted include private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and those associated with hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and medical oxygen suppliers on the production of valid identity cards.

People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminuses will be allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets.

During the weekend curfew, only those shops selling essential items such as grocery, medical equipment, medicines will be allowed to open. Restaurants will remain closed but home delivery will be allowed.

District officials said the movement of individuals for marriage-related gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed on the production of a soft or a hard copy of the invitation card.

Students will also be allowed to go to examination centres on the production of valid admit cards, they added.

The officials said the DTC buses and the metro trains will ply with a 100 per cent seating capacity and standing passengers will not be allowed.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths, while the positivity rate mounted to 17.73 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

This is a significant rise from Thursday when the city recorded 15,097 new cases at a positivity rate of 15.34 per cent.

On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent and 8.37 per cent, respectively, according to official figures.

*With inputs from PTI

