56 crore ration card portability transactions since launch of ONORC

About 56 crore ration card portability transactions have taken place till January 31, since the launch of the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan in August 2019, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Under the ONORC plan, the beneficiary need not physically port the ration card from one State or Union Territory to another, as the beneficiaries get a choice to lift their foodgrains from any electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device enabled Fair Price Shop (FPS) from anywhere in the country, using the same or existing ration card issued in the home State or UT.

"From the large volume of portability transactions under ONORC, it is evident that the beneficiaries are leveraging the facility of ration portability to access their National Food Security Act (NFSA) as well as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana foodgrains from any FPS of their choice, without being dependent on the tagged ration shop in the ration card," Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha

Such a flexibility was not available earlier under the traditional Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) operations when beneficiaries had to lose their food security benefits in the event of migration or being away from their village/town or designated FPS, he added in a reply.

Bihar has seen the maximum-15.9 crore ONORC portability transactions, while h adopted the plan in May 2020, followed by Andhra Pradesh has seen the maximum- 8.6 crore ONORC portability transactions as it was one of the early adopters in August 2019.

