56 crore ration card portability transactions since launch of ONORC

"From the large volume of portability transactions under ONORC, it is evident that the beneficiaries are leveraging the facility of ration portability to access their National Food Security Act (NFSA) as well as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana foodgrains from any FPS of their choice, without being dependent on the tagged ration shop in the ration card," Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha

