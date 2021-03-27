Fifty-six young women, who had gone missing in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Raigad district in 2020, have been reunited with their families, police said on Saturday.

Apart from them, 14 boys from this coastal district, who had run away from home, were found and reunited with their kin, the Raigad police said.

"A total of 57 young women had run away from their homes in different parts of the district in 2020. Since all of them were above 18 years of age, missing person's reports had been filed," the police said in a statement.

Majority of them had eloped with their boyfriends, they said.

During the investigation, police found 56 of them and handed them over their families. But one young woman is yet to be traced, they added.

In the last three years, as many as 230 young women had gone missing in the district, the statement said.

