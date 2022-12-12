562 of 588 development projects in northeast geo-tagged via satellite imaging, other technology

New Delhi: The Centre has geo-tagged 562 of 588 development projects in India’s northeast. These projects are being funded by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the north Eastern Council (NEC), Union minister of development of northeastern region G. Kishan Reddy said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday.
Till November, out of 588 identified projects, 562 projects, at 1,664 different locations across the northeast have been geo-tagged through satellite images and mobile app, the Ministry said.
“As of 7 December 2022, 145 projects costing ₹3,392.99 crore have been approved under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS)," it added.
The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER) in collaboration with the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) under the Department of Space has developed a mobile application to monitor the progress of projects in the region.
The progress of the projects supported by MDoNER is monitored in three modes: mobile apps, satellite images and drone images, the ministry informed the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) has been granted 14 projects worth ₹90.86 crore during the period from 2015-16 to 2021-22, the ministry said.
The NESAC is an autonomous organisation under the Department of Space and located in Shillong and provides dedicated service to the region’s eight states viz. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.
