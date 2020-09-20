57 deaths, 7,738 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

57 deaths, 7,738 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
- So far, 5,359 deaths have been reported in the state
- As many as 10,608 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AMARAVATI : As many as 57 deaths and 7,738 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.
As many as 57 deaths and 7,738 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.
With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,25,514, including 78,836 active cases and 5,41,319 recoveries,
With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,25,514, including 78,836 active cases and 5,41,319 recoveries,
So far, 5,359 deaths have been reported in the state, including eight in Krishna district, seven each in Anantapur and Chittoor, six each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, four each in East Godavari and Kurnool, three each in Kadapa, Srikakulam, and West Godavari, and two each in Guntur, Nellore, and Vizianagaram.
As many as 10,608 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated