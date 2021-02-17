57% Indians want to travel with family post covid: Airbnb survey

New Delhi: As travel demand returns in 2021 after a year of restrictions, Indians are looking to connect with loved ones through personal trips with family and friends.

According to a survey conducted by home sharing platform Airbnb along with YouGov, 57% of respondents across age groups said they would choose to connect with their immediate family members as soon as travel is back in 2021, including GenX and millennials. Further, 50% of millennials said they would travel with, or to see, friends and family, suggesting new opportunities for hosting across the country that could emerge in 2021.

GenX, refers to the generation born between the mid-1960s and the early-1980s. Millennials, on the other hand, refer to those born between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s. Gen Z succeeds the millennials.

In the survey, 85% of the respondents said they would like to stay in unique accommodations when they travel next (formats such as heritage homes, havelis, farm stays and villas), exploring new destinations and places recommended by local hosts, family or friends. GenX (89%) and millennials (86%), who comprise a large pool of current and future travelers, are leading this trend. 39% of millennials stated a firm intent to travel in 2021.

The trend of hosted travel and local recommendations will also be fuelled by millennials, 63% of whom are open to sharing their unique stays and experiences on social media to inspire travel amongst their peers. 66% of respondents across age groups said they love taking pictures to share on family and friend groups.

Further, travellers are looking for exclusive and secluded nature holidays. 50% of would-be travellers find nature travel more meaningful, and continue to use nature holidays to relax and recharge, compared with urban spaces. 24% would look to travel to a place in the hills with destinations like Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, Ooty, Munnar, Coorg, and Kashmir emerging as highly sought-after names.53% of GenZ and GenX respondents want to travel to any place close to nature, followed by millennials at 44%.

Health and safety are top concerns for 59% of respondents, with the number understandably increasing for respondents that are 40 and above.

Finally, travelers are growing conscious of enabling sustainable travel through socio-cultural experiences that are authentic and embedded in communities, and through making environmentally friendly choices when they travel. Around 94% of respondents would look at sustainable travel when they leave their homes in 2021, a trend that emerges amidst the backdrop of the pandemic, with Indians becoming more aware of their impact on the environment and wanting to give back to local communities.

“After a year of sacrifice and hardship where so many were kept apart for so long, 2021 offers many the chance to reconnect with friends and loved ones. We will also see the continued growth of restorative, inclusive and sustainable travel throughout India. Travelers are looking at more meaningful experiences, prizing personal connection and valued time with friends and family," Amanpreet Bajaj, country manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said in a statement.

