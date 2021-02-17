57% Indians want to travel with family post covid: Airbnb survey

According to a survey conducted by home sharing platform Airbnb along with YouGov, 57% of respondents across age groups said they would choose to connect with their immediate family members as soon as travel is back in 2021, including GenX and millennials. Further, 50% of millennials said they would travel with, or to see, friends and family, suggesting new opportunities for hosting across the country that could emerge in 2021.

