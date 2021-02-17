57% of Indians plan to travel in 2021 to reconnect with family, friends: Survey

MUMBAI : As travel returns in 2021, 57% of respondents across age groups said they will connect with family and friends through personal trips this year, according to a survey.

According to a research conducted by research firm YouGov for Airbnb, this sentiment was reflected in traveller groups who are most likely to travel after the pandemic as well, including GenX and millennials, it revealed.

The survey was done online among 1,040 travellers across the country between February 2-10.

Further, 50% of millennials said they would travel with friends and family, suggesting new opportunities for hosting across the country that could emerge in 2021, it said.

It found that 85% would like to stay in unique accommodations when they travel including heritage homes, havelis, farm stays and villas among others, exploring new destinations and places recommended by local hosts, family or friends.

GenX (89%) and Millennials (86%), who comprise a large pool of current and future travellers, lead this trend. About 39% of Millennials stated a firm intent to travel in 2021, it added.

It also found that over 59% of respondents consider health and safety a key priority, with the number understandably increasing for respondents that are 40 and above.

"After a year of sacrifice and hardship where so many were kept apart for so long, 2021 offers many the chance to reconnect with friends and loved ones. We will also see the continued growth of restorative, inclusive and sustainable travel throughout India," Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, stated.

Travellers are looking at more meaningful experiences, prizing personal connection and valued time with friends and family, he opined."Holidays in the hills and other natural settings are also helping travellers re-connect with the environment as a medium to rest and recharge," Bajaj added.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via