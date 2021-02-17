Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >57% of Indians plan to travel in 2021 to reconnect with family, friends: Survey
If train is not cancelled but passenger does not want travel, the Indian Railways will return the full amount of reserved tickets

57% of Indians plan to travel in 2021 to reconnect with family, friends: Survey

1 min read . 07:08 PM IST PTI

50% of millennials said they would travel with friends and family, suggesting new opportunities for hosting across the country that could emerge in 2021, the survey conducted by research firm YouGov for Airbnb said

MUMBAI : As travel returns in 2021, 57% of respondents across age groups said they will connect with family and friends through personal trips this year, according to a survey.

As travel returns in 2021, 57% of respondents across age groups said they will connect with family and friends through personal trips this year, according to a survey.

According to a research conducted by research firm YouGov for Airbnb, this sentiment was reflected in traveller groups who are most likely to travel after the pandemic as well, including GenX and millennials, it revealed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination: Soon, those above 50 yrs of age can self-register on Co-WIN 2.0 app

3 min read . 08:38 PM IST

RBI issues directions for housing finance companies

4 min read . 08:35 PM IST

India hosting meet on covid-19 management; nine countries invited

1 min read . 08:34 PM IST

India examining vaccine dosage interval and effectiveness after new Covid strain

2 min read . 08:23 PM IST

According to a research conducted by research firm YouGov for Airbnb, this sentiment was reflected in traveller groups who are most likely to travel after the pandemic as well, including GenX and millennials, it revealed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination: Soon, those above 50 yrs of age can self-register on Co-WIN 2.0 app

3 min read . 08:38 PM IST

RBI issues directions for housing finance companies

4 min read . 08:35 PM IST

India hosting meet on covid-19 management; nine countries invited

1 min read . 08:34 PM IST

India examining vaccine dosage interval and effectiveness after new Covid strain

2 min read . 08:23 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The survey was done online among 1,040 travellers across the country between February 2-10.

Further, 50% of millennials said they would travel with friends and family, suggesting new opportunities for hosting across the country that could emerge in 2021, it said.

It found that 85% would like to stay in unique accommodations when they travel including heritage homes, havelis, farm stays and villas among others, exploring new destinations and places recommended by local hosts, family or friends.

GenX (89%) and Millennials (86%), who comprise a large pool of current and future travellers, lead this trend. About 39% of Millennials stated a firm intent to travel in 2021, it added.

It also found that over 59% of respondents consider health and safety a key priority, with the number understandably increasing for respondents that are 40 and above.

"After a year of sacrifice and hardship where so many were kept apart for so long, 2021 offers many the chance to reconnect with friends and loved ones. We will also see the continued growth of restorative, inclusive and sustainable travel throughout India," Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, stated.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Travellers are looking at more meaningful experiences, prizing personal connection and valued time with friends and family, he opined."Holidays in the hills and other natural settings are also helping travellers re-connect with the environment as a medium to rest and recharge," Bajaj added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.