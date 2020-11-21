As many as 57 civil services officer trainees have tested Covid-19 positive at the Lal Bahadur Shashtri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie since 20 November, said government on Saturday. "A total of 428 officer Trainees are on campus for the 95th Foundation Course, which is conducted for new entrants to the Civil Services," said Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions in a statement.

"Academy is taking every measure to break the chain of Covid-19 spread in consonance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the District Administration, Dehradun," government said.

All Officer Trainees, who have tested positive, have been quarantined in a dedicated Covid Care Centre. Since 20 November, the Academy has conducted more than162 RT-PCR tests in coordination with district authorities, the ministry said.

"The Academy has decided to conduct all activities, including training, online till the midnight of 03.12.2020. The protocols relating to social distancing, frequent hand wash and wearing of mask are being strictly followed by the Officer Trainees and staff members," the ministry said.

Food and other necessities are being delivered to the officer trainees in their hostels by staff who are equipped adequately in protective gear, it added.

LBSNAA Director Sanjeev Chopra said the academy, the Dehradun District Administration and Health Department of Uttrarkhand are working together to address the challenge.

"All non-essential departments have been closed, complete sanitisation for the entire campus has been undertaken," he told PTI.

