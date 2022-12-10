57 Railway stations to get major facelift under redevelopment plan1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 03:24 PM IST
Government proposes to spend ₹7,000 crore to redevelop Varanasi railway station on the lines of modern airport terminals
Government proposes to spend ₹7,000 crore to redevelop Varanasi railway station on the lines of modern airport terminals
NEW DELHI: Government proposes to spend ₹7,000 crore to redevelop Varanasi railway station on the lines of modern airport terminals, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.