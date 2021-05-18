The drop in domestic air traffic in April is due to the second wave of the pandemic that has badly hit India and its aviation sector.
While IndiGo carried 30.83 lakh passengers in April, a 53.9 per cent share of the total domestic market, SpiceJet flew 7.05 lakh passengers, which is 12.3 per cent share of the market, according to data shared by the DGCA.
Air India, GoAir, Vistara and AirAsia India carried 6.85 lakh, 5.47 lakh, 3.11 lakh and 3.55 lakh passengers, respectively in April, it showed.
The occupancy rate or load factor of the six major Indian airlines was between 52 per cent and 70.8 per cent in April, it stated.
"The passenger load factor in the month of April 2021 has shown decreasing trend compared to previous month due to end of vacation period," the DGCA said.
The occupancy rate at SpiceJet was 70.8 per cent in April, the regulator noted.