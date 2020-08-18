57,584 in 24 hours: India records highest single-day recovery from Covid-19

India has reached a record 57,584 recoveries in the past 24 hours – the highest in a single day, data from the Health Ministry showed. This is higher than the confirmed coronavirus cases added during the same period (55,079). The overall Covid-19 recovery rate is now 73.18 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India has reached a record 57,584 recoveries in the past 24 hours – the highest in a single day, data from the Health Ministry showed. This is higher than the confirmed coronavirus cases added during the same period (55,079). The overall Covid-19 recovery rate is now 73.18 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

"India has also recorded the highest single-day recoveries of 57,584 in the last 24 hours. This is higher than the confirmed cases added during the same period (55,079): Government of India," ANI tweeted.

"India has also recorded the highest single-day recoveries of 57,584 in the last 24 hours. This is higher than the confirmed cases added during the same period (55,079): Government of India," ANI tweeted. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Besides this, India has set another record in Covid-19 tests conducted per day. Nearly 9 lakh tests were conducted in a single day, the highest tests/day so far. With this, the cumulative tests have reached 3,09,41,264. Tests are being facilitated at 1,465 labs in the country; which include 968 government labs.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally past 27 lakh with a spike of 55,079 cases today. while 19.77 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 caseload stood at 27,02,742, while the death toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Case fatality rate stands at 1.92 per cent.

There are 6,73,166 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.91 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 19,77,779.

Topics Coronavirus