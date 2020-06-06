Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >58 lakh migrants have been carried to their destinations: Chairman Railway Board
Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board

58 lakh migrants have been carried to their destinations: Chairman Railway Board

1 min read . 03:54 PM IST Himanshu Dhingra

4,286 trains have been deployed in the exercise and the demand for these Shramik special trains has now decreased from 258 to 137

NEW DELHI : Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has come out and said that so far Shramik special trains have carried 5.8 million migrants to their destinations.

Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has come out and said that so far Shramik special trains have carried 5.8 million migrants to their destinations.

4,286 trains have been deployed in the exercise and the demand for these Shramik special trains has now decreased from 258 to 137, Vinod Kumar went on to add.

4,286 trains have been deployed in the exercise and the demand for these Shramik special trains has now decreased from 258 to 137, Vinod Kumar went on to add.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Supreme Court on Friday had said that it intended to give both the Centre and the states 15 days for transporting these migrant workers to their native places during the lockdown period.

Indian Railways had suspended operations soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the first lockdown in March in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated