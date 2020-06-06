58 lakh migrants have been carried to their destinations: Chairman Railway Board

58 lakh migrants have been carried to their destinations: Chairman Railway Board1 min read . 03:54 PM IST
4,286 trains have been deployed in the exercise and the demand for these Shramik special trains has now decreased from 258 to 137
NEW DELHI : Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has come out and said that so far Shramik special trains have carried 5.8 million migrants to their destinations.
4,286 trains have been deployed in the exercise and the demand for these Shramik special trains has now decreased from 258 to 137, Vinod Kumar went on to add.
Indian Railways had suspended operations soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the first lockdown in March in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic
