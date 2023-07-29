comScore
An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday morning. The quake occurred about 126 km southeast (SE) of Port Blair and was reported at 12:53 am on Saturday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake had a depth of 69 km and occurred at 10.75 latitude and 93.47 longitude.

Meanwhile, news agency Reuters while quoting the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) noted that the quake had a depth of 10 km and a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale. 

 

 

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 07:38 AM IST
