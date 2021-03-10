OPEN APP
Jitendra Singh on Wednesday informed the Parliament that as many as 581 complaints of corruption were filed against IAS officers in the current financial year.

The government was asked about the data on the departmental complaints and cases registered against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers during the last five years.

Minister of State for Personnel today submitted a written reply to the Lok Sabha saying that a total of 753 complaints were received against the IAS officers in 2019-20 and 643 in 2018-19.

He also that 623 complaints were received against the IAS officers in 2017-18, 484 during 2016-17 and 380 in 2015-16.

Singh said the Central Bureau of Investigation registered 44 cases against IAS officers and 12 cases against the IPS officers between 2016 and till date.

In case of IAS officers, the data relating to number of complaints state-wise is not maintained centrally, Singh said.

In terms of AIS Rules, 1969, if at the time of the misconduct, the officer was serving under the State Government, State Government concerned is the authority competent to take departmental action against an IAS/IPS. If at the time of misconduct the officer was serving under the Central Government, action against him is taken by the concerned cadre controlling authorities viz Ministry of Home Affairs for IPS and Department of Personnel and Training for IAS, the statement stated.

