5.83 crore income tax returns filed for FY22

5.83 crore income tax returns filed for FY222 min read . 08:35 PM IST
The Income Tax Department on Monday said it has received about 5.83 crore tax returns by the end of the FY 2021-22 filing season on July 31. Giving the statistics of the ITRs filed on Sunday, the department said it received 67,97,067 tax returns filed upto 2300 hours. 4,50,013 ITRs were filed in the last one hour.
The last date for filing of ITRs by salaried class and individual category taxpayers was July 31.
A senior income tax official said the department received about 5.83 crore returns by the end of July 31, largely from salaried and individual category taxpayers. Data is being reconciled to state the actual figures, he added.
The tax official further said the ITR numbers in FY 2021-22 are about the same as were in FY 2020-21. The FY 2020-21 saw 5.89 crore ITRs filed while the last date for filing the tax returns was extended till 31 December due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
As per rules, in the case of assessees with income up to ₹500,000, a late fee of ₹1,000 and in the case of those with higher incomes, a late fee of ₹5,000 is applicable. Those who have outstanding unpaid tax will have to shell out an additional 1% interest per month for delayed filing.
Current income tax rules prescribe a minimum sentence of 6 months of imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 7 years of imprisonment. It is not that the department can launch prosecution against you in each and every instance of failure to file the ITR. The income department can launch prosecution only in case the amount of tax sought to be avoided exceeds ₹10,000
The authorities have been taking extra efforts to issue refunds as quickly as possible as part of making return filings and tax payments as painless and convenient as possible.
