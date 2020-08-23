UTTAR PRADESH : Fifty-nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 2,926 in the state, a senior official said.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said the case fatality rate stands at 1.56%.

As many as 5,325 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state, taking the state-wide tally to 1,87,781, he said.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 49,242.

So far, 1,35,613 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease with the recovery rate at 72.21%, he further said.

The senior official said 1.3 lakh samples were tested in UP on Saturday.

Across the state, 62,774 help desks have been set up for the convenience of the public, Prasad said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

