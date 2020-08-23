Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >59 coronavirus deaths, 5,325 fresh cases reported in UP
In this photo taken on August 4, 2020, a medical staff (L) takes a sample from a man for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at Pyare Lal Sharma district hospital in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh state.

59 coronavirus deaths, 5,325 fresh cases reported in UP

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST PTI

59 people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 2,926 in the state

UTTAR PRADESH : Fifty-nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 2,926 in the state, a senior official said.

Fifty-nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 2,926 in the state, a senior official said.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said the case fatality rate stands at 1.56%.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said the case fatality rate stands at 1.56%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

As many as 5,325 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state, taking the state-wide tally to 1,87,781, he said.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 49,242.

So far, 1,35,613 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease with the recovery rate at 72.21%, he further said.

The senior official said 1.3 lakh samples were tested in UP on Saturday.

Across the state, 62,774 help desks have been set up for the convenience of the public, Prasad said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated