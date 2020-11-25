59 persons arrested in 10 days in fake invoice case

NEW DELHI : Fifty nine persons including three chartered accountants have so far been arrested in a drive against fake invoices over the last ten days, said an official with the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).

So far, 793 cases have been booked and 2,802 businesses have been identified as part of the racket. Eight persons were arrested on Wednesday. DGGI has also asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the accounting rule maker and professional regulator, to take disciplinary action against the arrested chartered accountants, said the official.

Officials have held searches and surveys in 32 cities across the country and have so far recovered Rs. 177.5 crore in cash as part of the drive.

Fake invoices are used to evade Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well as income tax and to divert funds from companies. These are also used for showing non-existent transactions to jack up figures on books to obtain loans from banks. They are also used to wrongfully claim GST refunds meant for exporters. The government, which is facing a decline in tax receipts and higher public spending requirement during the pandemic, is enforcing tax compliance effectively.

