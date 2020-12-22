Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >591 passengers from United Kingdom land in Mumbai in three flights
Passengers come out after landing from a United Kingdom flight, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai.

591 passengers from United Kingdom land in Mumbai in three flights

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST PTI

  • While 299 have been sent to various hotels for the mandatory quarantine, 292 are at the airport

MUMBAI : As many as 591 passengers landed in Mumbai in three flights from the UK on Tuesday, a civic official said, adding none of them has been found symptomatic so far.

As many as 591 passengers landed in Mumbai in three flights from the UK on Tuesday, a civic official said, adding none of them has been found symptomatic so far.

While 299 have been sent to various hotels for the mandatory quarantine, 292 are at the airport, the official said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmer unions defer decision on Centre's letter for fresh talks

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST

Biryani and healthy meals top Swiggy's annual food trends

3 min read . 06:17 PM IST

Recovery in international flights could be delayed due to new virus strain

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST

$900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

6 min read . 06:06 PM IST

While 299 have been sent to various hotels for the mandatory quarantine, 292 are at the airport, the official said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmer unions defer decision on Centre's letter for fresh talks

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST

Biryani and healthy meals top Swiggy's annual food trends

3 min read . 06:17 PM IST

Recovery in international flights could be delayed due to new virus strain

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST

$900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

6 min read . 06:06 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"With reports of distinct phylogenetic cluster of coronavirus detected and rapidly growing in UK, all flights originating from UK to India have been suspended temporarily as per orders of GoI," the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted.

"In order to prevent spread of the new mutant, BMC has issued the following orders: All passengers arriving from UK will undergo mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost, in the nearby hotel for 7 days. Symptomatic passengers will be shifted to Seven Hills Hospital. Passenger will pay for the RT-PCR test to be conducted between the fifth and seventh day.

"If tested negative, passenger would be discharged with 7 days mandatory home quarantine. Positive asymptomatic patients will be quarantined at the hotel or COVID19 hospital for 14 days. Transport arrangements for passengers will be made by BEST," the BMC tweeted.

The Central government on Monday said all UK-India flights will be suspended from December 23 to December 31 in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in that country.

It also said all passengers coming from UK on Monday and Tuesday would be compulsorily tested for coronavirus on arrival at airports.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.