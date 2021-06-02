At least 594 doctors have died in the second wave of Covid-19 in the country so far, the Indian Medical Association ( IMA ) said. The medical body shared a list of the number of medics dying across different states and union territories in the country. State-wise data put out by IMA shows that Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh together account for nearly 40 per cent of the doctors who died in the second wave.

The highest number of doctors died in Delhi (106), followed by Bihar (96) and Uttar Pradesh where 67 medics succumbed. 12 states/UTs had the death toll in single digits.

State-wise data put out by IMA

Delhi (106)

Bihar (96)

Uttar Pradesh (67)

Rajasthan (43)

Jharkhand (39)

Andhra Pradesh (32)

Telangana (32)

Gujarat (31)

West Bengal (25).

Odisha (22)

Tamil Nadu (21)

Maharashtra (17)

Madhya Pradesh (16)

Assam (8)

Karnataka (8)

Manipur (5)

Kerala (5)

Chhattisgarh (3)

Punjab (3)

Haryana (3)

Jammu and Kashmir (3)

Goa (2)

Tripura (2)

Uttarakhand (2)

Pondicherry (1)

Meanwhile, India reported 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,81,75,044.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fresh fatalities, the lowest reported in 35 days, and the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh after 43 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.









