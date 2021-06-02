Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >594 doctors died in Covid-19 second wave, most of them in Delhi: IMA

594 doctors died in Covid-19 second wave, most of them in Delhi: IMA

Premium
Nearly 600 doctors died in Covid-19 second wave. Doctors treat a patient infected with black fungus at NSCB Medical College and Hospital, in Jabalpur,
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

State-wise data put out by IMA shows that Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh together account for nearly 40 per cent of the doctors who died in the second wave

At least 594 doctors have died in the second wave of Covid-19 in the country so far, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said. The medical body shared a list of the number of medics dying across different states and union territories in the country. State-wise data put out by IMA shows that Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh together account for nearly 40 per cent of the doctors who died in the second wave.

At least 594 doctors have died in the second wave of Covid-19 in the country so far, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said. The medical body shared a list of the number of medics dying across different states and union territories in the country. State-wise data put out by IMA shows that Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh together account for nearly 40 per cent of the doctors who died in the second wave.

The highest number of doctors died in Delhi (106), followed by Bihar (96) and Uttar Pradesh where 67 medics succumbed. 12 states/UTs had the death toll in single digits.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The highest number of doctors died in Delhi (106), followed by Bihar (96) and Uttar Pradesh where 67 medics succumbed. 12 states/UTs had the death toll in single digits.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

State-wise data put out by IMA

Delhi (106)

Bihar (96)

Uttar Pradesh (67)

Rajasthan (43)

Jharkhand (39)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Andhra Pradesh (32)

Telangana (32)

Gujarat (31)

West Bengal (25).

Odisha (22)

Tamil Nadu (21)

Maharashtra (17)

Madhya Pradesh (16)

Assam (8)

Karnataka (8)

Manipur (5)

Kerala (5)

Chhattisgarh (3)

Punjab (3)

Haryana (3)

Jammu and Kashmir (3)

Goa (2)

Tripura (2)

Uttarakhand (2)

Pondicherry (1)

Meanwhile, India reported 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,81,75,044.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fresh fatalities, the lowest reported in 35 days, and the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh after 43 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!