5,942 people receive Covid-19 vaccine shots on Day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of AEFI

5,942 people receive Covid-19 vaccine shots on Day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of AEFI1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 09:56 PM IST
- The number of people vaccinated on Thursday accounted for 73% of the targeted figure of 8,100
- The government has maintained that no case of serious or severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination till date
Over 5,900 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the immunisation exercise in the national capital, according to data shared by officials.
The number of people vaccinated on Thursday accounted for 73% of the targeted figure of 8,100, according to the data, a marked rise in the figures compared to those on the previous three days.
"On day four of the vaccination drive in Delhi, 5,942 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine. AEFI was reported in 24 persons," a senior official of the Delhi health department said.
Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53%) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the vaccines at 81 centres across the city.
On the second scheduled day on Monday, the figure stood at nearly 3,600.
The sharp fall in the numbers came after one severe and 50 minor cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported following the vaccination drive on Saturday.
The figure on Monday was 3,598 (44%), while the count on Tuesday was much higher at 4,936 (48%).
Thursday was the fourth scheduled day of vaccination in Delhi.
Various reasons were being attributed to the low turnout in the initial days, including some technical issues and fears related to adverse events.
However, the government has maintained that no case of serious or severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination till date.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
